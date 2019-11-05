Michiganders are urged to enroll during Open Enrollment

It's open enrollment season, and that means Michiganders who would benefit from having health insurance need to get busy.

Governor Whitmer released a statement encouraging residents to sign up for health insurance during the Affordable Care Act "open enrollment" period from November 1 - December 15, 2019.

"Every Michigander deserves access to quality, affordable health care," said Governor Whitmer. "Since the Trump administration has cut funding for the ACA enrollment promotion by nearly 90 percent, we must do everything we can to ensure that everyone knows what options are available to them to get covered. Signing up for coverage during open enrollment is simple, and there are resources available to everyone who wants help."

It's easy to enroll, click here to be taken to the HealthCare.gov site and then follow the instructions on the website.

Also, people can call the Marketplace call center 24/7 (except Thanksgiving) during Open Enrollment at 1(800) 318-2596 and talk to a trained enrollment specialist for any questions on enrolling or if you need assistance.

There are plans on the site that can help everyone, including those with incomes that might qualify for tax credits or lower deductibles and copays immediately.

"Plans may be more affordable than most people think. Nearly 9 in 10 enrollees qualify for financial assistance to reduce their monthly premiums. In fact, most people signing up for coverage on HealthCare.gov can find plans with monthly premiums of $50-$100 per month thanks to financial help."

Whitmer released her statement because she wants to make sure everyone has a chance to sign up for health insurance.

"In 2017, the Trump administration announced a $90 million cut to the advertising budget for the open enrollment period on top of additional steep cuts to grants to nonprofit groups that help people enroll," according to her release.

To make changes to your current plan; sign up for new coverage; or for more information, visit HealthCare.gov.

