Michigan's unemployment fund could run out by the end of summer

Michigan's unemployment rate is the third highest in the nation, and that's putting a lot of strain on the state Unemployment Insurance Agency.

The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity Wednesday it paid more than $5 billion since March 15, but many people are asking if there will be enough money.

"I'm due now all these weeks of back pay. It's adding up. How are all these other people that are due, thousands of other people that are due the same backpay as me. How are they going to afford that," said Peri Jane Rosonski. Rosonski hasn't gotten any money from the UIA after being approved about seven weeks ago.

The state tells News 10 the Michigan Unemployment Trust Fund is in better shape than when neighboring states.

Michigan started the COVID-19 pandemic with $4.6 billion dollars in the fun, which is the third best fund in the nation.

The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity said in a worst case scenario, the fund will run dry by July, when federal stimulus are expected to stop.

Only one third of unemployment benefits being paid now are from the state's trust fund, the rest are coming from the federal CARES act.

If the trust fund runs out, Michigan will have to borrow money from the Feds just like it during the last recession.

Michigan's loan will be interest free because the federal government has determined Michigan's finances are strong enough to pay it back.

Indiana, Illinois, Ohio and Wisconsin are not eligible for interest free loans.

The Michigan Department of Labor also told News 10 it is looking at the federal government for more assistance during the coronavirus crisis. If more help is available, the state's trust fund will stretch even farther.

Unemployment Insurance Agency director Steve Gray told lawmakers during a COVID-19 oversight committee hearing Wednesday everyone who is approved will eventually see all their benefits.

Gray said his staff is still processing 134,000 claims to determine if they are eligible.

