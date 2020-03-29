Michigan's top court looks at small town speeding dispute

The Michigan Supreme Court is reviewing a speed limit dispute in a small town in western Michigan. The court said it will hear arguments in the case of Anthony Owen, who was accused of drunk driving in Ionia County.

A sheriff's deputy said Owen was speeding in a 25 mph zone. However, Owen won in appeals court by noting the speed limit was actually 55 mph by default, as there was no sign on the road.

The Supreme Court is exploring whether the officer simply, "made an objectively reasonable mistake of the law."

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.