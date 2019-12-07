Michigan's top court backs judge, says probation OK in fire

The Michigan Supreme Court has reinstated a sentence of probation for a Detroit-area landlord who pleaded no contest to setting a fire at his apartment building in 2007.

Giovanni Naccarato's case began in 2011 but has bounced between Wayne County Circuit Court and higher courts after a judge declined to send him to prison.

The Supreme Court had the final say Friday, overturning an opinion from the Michigan appeals court and reinstating three years of probation.

Justices Stephen Markman and Elizabeth Clement disagreed.

