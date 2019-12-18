Michigan's marijuana regulator recalling vaping product

The agency overseeing Michigan's marijuana business is recalling vaping products containing an additive that health officials have linked to injuries and deaths.

The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency said Tuesday it's recalling the vaping cartridges sold at retailers in Bay City and Mount Morris, near Flint.

Reports say many of the cartridges had levels of vitamin E acetate more than 500 times the limit at which the additive would be detected.

Authorities have received reports of 2,409 people being hospitalized because of lung injuries and confirmed 52 deaths, including two in Michigan.

