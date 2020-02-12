Michigan's alcohol breath test devices are back amid probe

All 203 of Michigan's alcohol breath testing devices are back in service amid a fraud investigation of the company that supplies the equipment.

The Michigan State Police started a criminal investigation last month into contract employees with Intoximeters Inc. and suspended its contract after evidence suggested the company falsified records and misrepresented the devices’ accuracy.

The Detroit Free Press reports that state police had announced all Datamaster DMT devices had been sidelined until the agency could verify that each was properly calibrated. Nearly 40 devices were back online a few days later.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

