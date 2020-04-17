Michigan's Spirits Buy Back program application deadline extended to Friday, April 24

The Michigan Liquor Control Commission gave bar and restaurant owners an additional week to request a spirits buy back today. The normal deadline for the buy back would have been today, April 17.

"We're extending the deadline so that more of our licensees, many of whom are small business owners, can take advantage of this unprecedented program," said MLCC Chair Pat Gagliardi. "They are the backbone of Michigan's hospitality and beverage alcohol industries and are vital to Michigan's economic vitality. These zero-interest measures are being taken to help sustain the financial viability of these business owners who are being severely impacted by this health crisis."

Licensees can apply using an online fillable form and inventory form found at www.michigan.gov/lcc or they may submit the application and inventory form by mail.

