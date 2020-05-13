Michigan's AG exploring next legal options against defiant Owosso barbershop

The Michigan State Attorney General Dana Nessel is exploring more options to shut down a defiant barbershop in Owosso.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. (WILX)

This action comes after a local judge ruled that Karl Manke can keep his business open despite the state's stay-home order.

It also follows the Shiawasee County Sheriff's Office saying it will not enforce the order.

The attorney general says what Manke is doing should not be celebrated.

"Patriots defend their fellow Americans against enemies, foreign and domestic. and the enemy here is the virus. And by continuing to operate in the fashion that he is he's really aiding and abetting and spreading it, not fighting it, says Nessel.

The Owosso Police Department did issue misdemeanor tickets to Manke last week before turning the situation over to the county prosecutor.

Manke is set to appear in court sometime in June for those civil infractions.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

