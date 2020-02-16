Michigan zoo plays cupid with snow leopards to produce cubs

Officials at a Michigan zoo are hoping its male snow leopard hooks up with a female snow leopard he was paired with through a breeding program that aims to give the threatened species a boost.

Binder Park Zoo recently introduced Victoria, a 2-year-old snow leopard from a Nebraska zoo, with Raj, who's been at the Binder Park Zoo since 2012.

Zoo officials hope the pair produces a litter of cubs.

The Battle Creek Enquirer reports the big cats were matched through a Species Survival Program breeding recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquarium to make sure they were genetically compatible.