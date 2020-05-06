Michigan woman pleads guilty to interfering with flight crew

A 25-year-old Grand Rapids woman has pleaded guilty to one count of interfering with flight crew members and attendants on an Allegiant Airlines flight, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

During her plea hearing, Amy Jo-Manshum John admitted that she flew on Allegiant Airlines flight #1795 on Dec. 14, 2019, the Department of Justice said.

While onboard the flight, John swung her arm twice at a flight attendant to strike her, according to the Department of Justice. The department said the assault interfered with and diminished the flight attendant's ability to perform her duties.

During her hearing, John also admitted, as relevant conduct, that she intimidated three other flight attendants on the same flight by being disruptive, unruly and disobedient while the flight was in progress, the Department of Justice said.

“Safety on board an airplane is important to all who fly,” said Steven M. D'Antuono, Special Agent in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Detroit Field Division. “An abusive passenger acting out against the flight crew is not merely an inconvenience, but a serious threat to the safety of everyone on the flight. This sort of abusive and threatening behavior constitutes a federal crime that will be investigated fully as part of our mission to protect the flying public.”

John faces a statutory maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years, a $250,000 fine and three years' supervised release at the time of sentencing, the Department of Justice said.

