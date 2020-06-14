Michigan woman accuses police of assault, forcing her to miscarry

A woman is suing the Southfield Police Department and three of its officers alleging they assaulted her which forced her to lose her unborn baby.

According to our partners at WDIV, 38-year-old Crystal White of Southfield was involved in a verbal altercation with her mother, sister and brother-in-law at her mother’s home. Her sister called the Southfield police to report a domestic dispute.

As White was getting ready to leave, the lawsuit says three Southfield officers, Officer J. Woodside, Officer M. Fair and Officer A. Rucinski, arrived on scene and accused her of being armed.

On dashcam video, you can hear White deny being armed. According to the lawsuit, she even llifted her shirt to expose her waistline. She says that's when when Woodside lunged forward and punched her in the left side of her face.

Then Fair deployed his Taser and hit White in the stomach, according to the lawsuit. At the time, she was 12 weeks pregnant.

The lawsuit says White’s baby died on February 22.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.