Detroit mayor worries coronavirus will continue to spread as weather heats up

Metro Detroit could peak in coronavirus cases later this week.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer said models expect a state-wide peak in late April or early May.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan held a press conference Wednesday afternoon giving an update on how the city is handling the virus.

He said as the weather warms up, he worries the spread of the virus is far from over.

It has now been more than four weeks since Michigan first confirmed coronavirus cases.

As more tests become available, we will get a better understanding of the number of cases in the state.

Other media outlets are reporting Gov. Whitmer will be extending the "Stay Home Stay Safe" executive order Thursday.

You can watch Mayor Duggan's press conference at the bottom of this article.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.