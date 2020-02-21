Michigan using heaters to help fill potholes

The Michigan Department of Transportation is working to get potholes patched across the state.

The winter weather in Michigan doesn't make it easy.

But the holes can cause too much damage to let them sit until spring.

That's where an asphalt heater comes in handy.

The heated trailers warm the asphalt to 225 degrees before it's put down.

"With the low temperatures we have in Michigan, the material gets really hard to work with. So we use a loader and put it in the machine, and then heat it up, then the material is much more applicable," said MDOT Transportation Coordinator.

The winter filling is just a temporary fix, MDOT will go back and place a more permanent patch once the hot-asphalt plants open in the spring.

