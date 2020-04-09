Michigan unemployment rises

Michigan's unemployment numbers continue to rise amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 817,000 Michigan residents have applied for jobless benefits in the past three weeks.

The state of Michigan ranks sixth in the country with the biggest increase in unemployment coming from the virus.

Unemployment claims are up more than 5,500 from the last year.

The state’s 3.6% unemployment rate could top 15% when the April employment report is released in early May.

The state has been overwhelmed by a flood of applications, and some of those out of work have had trouble applying online or by phone.

The Unemployment Insurance Agency is adding staff and expanding call center hours, announcing it's extending hours from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Moon said, "Typically we have 130 [staff members], we're at 300 right now. We'll be at 500 by the end of the week."

The state said the best time to file a claim is between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. when the site isn't busy.

