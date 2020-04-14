Michigan to get $89 million to help out affected schools

Michigan will be getting $89 million in federal funding to help K-12 schools, colleges and universities hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic.

The $89.4 million federal grant will help the schools continue providing educational services to students across Michigan.

“It’s never been more important to ensure every Michigan student has access to a high-quality education, and this funding will help our continued efforts to provide remote and other critical educational services to all students in every corner of our state during the ongoing pandemic,” Governor Whitmer said. “In the weeks ahead, I will identify strategies that ensure this federal funding provides much-needed support to our schools hit hardest during this unprecedented crisis.”

The Governor's Emergency Education Relief Fund, which is part of the federal CARES Act, is administered by the U.S. Department of Education.

