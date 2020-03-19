Michigan to drop mental health questions for new lawyers

Questions about mental health treatment will be dropped from the application to become a lawyer in Michigan.

Instead, applicants to the Michigan State Bar will be asked if they've had any “conduct or behavior” that might affect their ability to practice law in an ethical manner.

Chief Justice Bridget McCormack says she hopes “aspiring attorneys will recognize that mental health issues are not professional disqualifications.”

Justices Brian Zahra and Stephen Markman disagreed with the change. They noted that questions about mental health are common in many jobs and to become a foster parent.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.