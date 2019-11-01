Michigan to begin taking recreational marijuana business applications Friday

Michigan will take a major step forward Friday to seeing recreational pot be for sale legally in the state.

The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency will start accepting applications for recreational marijuana businesses on Nov. 1.

The agency expects to issue the first recreational licenses sometime this month.

The first recreational pot shops, grow operations, processors, testing facilities, event planners and smoke lounges could be open to the public early in 2020, industry experts say.

