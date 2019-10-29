Michigan teen who threw rock has been sentenced

The Michigan teen, who threw a rock off an I-75 overpass killing a man below, has been ordered to serve more than three years in prison.

A Genessee County judge handed the sentence down to Kyle Anger on Tuesday.

Anger, 19, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Kenneth White, 32, was killed when the rock went through the windshield of the van he was riding in while traveling along I-75 in Vienna Township, 80 miles north of Detroit.

Anger is just one of five teens charged in the case.

The judge said he was one of the leaders and the crime was intentional.

Anger has already served just over two years, which will county toward his sentence.

