Michigan suspends breathalyzer contract over testing results

Michigan State Police has suspended the contract with the company that issues the state's breathalyzer testing devices due to “performance-related issues.”

According to The Detroit News, a letter was written to police and prosecutors statewide alerting them about problems with the devices.

The letter did not identify the problems or how they were uncovered, but attorneys worry this could impact drunken driving cases if the breathalyzer's readings are found to be flawed.

Authorities say they will keep using the devices, and in the meantime Michigan State Police will take over the contractor's duties of certifying and calibrating them.

