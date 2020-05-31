Michigan surpasses 57,000 coronavirus cases, death toll reaches 5,491

The storied coronavirus still spreads throughout Michigan, as the State of Michigan confirms 513 more cases and 28 deaths linked to the coronavirus.

Clinton County reports 139 cases and 11 deaths.

Eaton County reports 190 cases and six deaths.

Ingham County reports 738 cases and 26 deaths.

Jackson County reports 448 cases and 28 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 240 cases and 26 deaths.

The Michigan Department Of Corrections reports 3,933 cases and 69 deaths.

However the state reports 38,099 people have recovered from the virus.

This number will be updated weekly.

