Michigan suing owners of failed dams

The state of Michigan filed a lawsuit against Boyce Hydro Tuesday in the aftermath of the failure of the Edenville and Sanford dams in May that left communities flooded and damaged.

Attorney General Dana Nessel filed the suit on behalf of the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, and the Department of Natural Resources, it was announced in a press conference Tuesday.

The lawsuit alleges the dam owners mismanaged the hydroelectric dam and had an “indifference to public safety.”

“Ultimately, Defendants' mismanagement resulted in one of the worst flooding disasters in Michigan history,” the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit is seeking compensation, civil fines, and the cleanup and restoration of damages. There will also be a motion to force Boyce to immediately comply with a state order to inspect cracks and erosion in the part of the Edenville dam still standing.

Heavy rains resulted in the Midland County dams failing, sending waters into communities and damaging homes and businesses. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday she’s requesting federal funding to help with recovery.

President Donald Trump authorized FEMA to coordinate recovery efforts and approved the state’s request for an emergency declaration in May.

A full copy of the lawsuit is attached to this article.

