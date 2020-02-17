Michigan suffering teacher shortage

The state of Michigan is suffering from a shortage of teachers, according to the Michigan Education Association.

A newly released study found the average salary for teachers dropped last year.

That decrease follows a 12% decline in the last decade.

The decrease in pay is being linked to the teacher shortage.

The Michigan Education Association said one in five teachers leave the profession in the first five years.

The president of the organization said she hopes these statistics are a "wake up call" for lawmakers.

