Michigan state senator denies sexual harassment allegations

A Michigan lawmaker who was disciplined after an investigation found “credible” claims that he sexually harassed three women says he harassed no one.

Sen. Peter Lucido issued a statement Friday, a day after the state Senate leader removed him from a committee he led and ordered that he undergo training.

Lucido notes that the Senate Business Office and its outside lawyers determined the allegations could not be “unequivocally substantiated.”

The review, though, found all of the accusers “credible" and concluded it was “more likely than not” that each incident occurred as reported.

