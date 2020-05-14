Michigan settles suit after landmark right to read ruling

The state of Michigan has announced a settlement in a lawsuit over poor reading skills that was filed on behalf of Detroit schoolchildren, weeks after a federal appeals court issued a groundbreaking decision recognizing a constitutional right to education and literacy.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the plaintiffs announced the agreement early Thursday.

They say the settlement “will help secure the right of access to literacy for students in Detroit who faced obstacles they never should have faced.”

Details of the agreement will be released later Thursday.

The Republican-led Legislature recently asked the full 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to set aside the 2-1 ruling.

