Michigan settles lawsuit over teen abuse in prison for $80M

The state of Michigan has agreed to pay $80 million to settle a class-action lawsuit on behalf of male teens who said they were sexually assaulted in prison while housed with adults.

The deal closes years of litigation.

The lawsuit accused the Corrections Department of failing to prevent the assaults.

The department had denied the allegations and aggressively fought the lawsuit.

But Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said the settlement allows the state to "move forward and brings closure for the inmates.”

It's unclear how many people could get a share of the settlement, although Michigan said the lawsuit was filed on behalf of more than 1,300.

