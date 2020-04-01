Michigan sends ventilators to Detroit-area hospitals

Michigan is sending half of the 400 ventilators it received from the federal government to Detroit-area hospitals that are facing a surge of coronavirus patients.

The state health department said the remaining 200 breathing machines will be set aside for seven regions that have fewer COVID-19 patients at this time.

The number of COVID-19 cases reported statewide reached 9,334 Wednesday, a 22% increase, while deaths rose by 30%, to 337.

State officials have identified ventilators as a critical need.

Meanwhile, Henry Ford Health System diagnosed a rare form of encephalitis in a woman with COVID-19.

