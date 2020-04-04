Health officials report 14,225 cases, 540 deaths due to COVID-19 in Michigan

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services confirmed Saturday that 14,225 residents have tested positive for the coronavirus. The state also updated the death toll to 540 people.

In Ingham County, 168 people are sick, but only one person has died from the virus. Jackson County has reported three deaths to the state. Eaton County says they've had two deaths.

Most of the new infections came in Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb Counties, as well as the City of Detroit, which is counted independently by the state.

