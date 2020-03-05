Michigan school district may drop Redskins nickname

The leader of a school district in southwestern Michigan will recommend that the Redskins nickname be dropped. Paw Paw Superintendent Rick Reo said he will take the message to the school board on March 9. Reo says the nickname is an obstacle to welcoming all students. Reo joined the district in 2018, first as high school principal and now superintendent. The Paw Paw board voted in 2017 to keep the nickname and mascot. The American Civil Liberties Union last year asked the U.S. Education Department to investigate a “racially hostile environment” for Native American students at Paw Paw's high school.

