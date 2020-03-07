Michigan school district finds new way to raise funds

A Michigan school district has launched a GoFundMe-style fundraising campaign for school upgrades after residents voted against a bond proposal in 2018.

MLive reports that Northwest Community Schools District started the Invest in Northwest portal in January.

It allows people to pick which project they want their donations to go to. Projects include new tennis courts, drumline equipment and risers for the choir.

The district hopes to encourage people to give by sharing success stories on the website.

The online portal does not have a timeline or total price tag. Some projects have money goals, while others don't.

