Michigan school bus window shattered by ice

A bus driver and student had minor injuries after a sheet of ice smashed into a Michigan school bus.

The window was struck by a falling sheet of ice. (Source: CNN)

The ice flew off of the roof of a box truck in Shelby Township and crashed into a school bus windshield Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Both the bus driver and student were taken to the hospital, but have been released.

Police say it's not mandatory for drivers to clear ice from their rooftops, but officers say it's still common sense to do so.

"We all need to put time and effort to ensure that we are making sure that roads are safe at all times and understand that your inaction makes the roads more hazardous, so we are trying to prevent that," said Sargeant Brandon Dowty, of Shelby Township Police.

Police are also giving praise to the bus driver for preventing the situation from turning into something more serious.

