Michigan residents driving to Indiana for haircuts

Hair salons in Indiana opened May 11 and stylists said they are seeing a lot of people come from Michigan.

"It was insane," said Lee Ann Snyder, The Hair Center owner.

Snyder has cut hair in downtown Angola for more than 40 years.

Indiana's stay home order shut down The Hair Center and other salons for seven weeks. Now, Snyder is seeing people drive hours just for a haircut.

"We've had people from Livonia, Ann Arbor, I think north of Lansing on the north side," she said.

Jon Perrell drove from Reading in Hillsdale County to get his haircut Tuesday.

"Gosh it's probably been 13 weeks since I've had a hair cut and it's getting out of hand," Perrell said.

And he's not alone. The phone was ringing off the hook this morning with people trying to book appointments.

"Especially from Michigan. They are like 'can I get in for a haircut on Saturday?' and we're like 'No. It's going to be next Wednesday," said Snyder.

Snyder is happy to be able to make up some money she lost but is concerned about the extra traffic from Michigan.

"It does make me a little nervous, I'm not going to lie about that. The ones especially from the bigger cities," she said.

Purrell is happy he's finally able to sit in the barber's chair.

"I've been shaggier these last few weeks than I was in college back in the 70s," said Purrell.

Salons in Indiana and Ohio are requiring customers to make an appointment before they come in. People also must wear a mask during their appointment.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer's six-step plan for safely reopening the state's economy doesn't specifically say when salons can re-open.

News 10 reached out to the governor's office for clarity but we have yet to hear back when this story was published.

Protesters are planning a rally called "Operation Haircut" at the Capitol Wednesday afternoon.

Organizers said they will be encouraging social distancing and wearing masks.

