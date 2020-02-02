Michigan represented in Superbowl game

For people wondering who to cheer for during the Superbowl, maybe a college alum will sway your opinion.

Two former Spartans are among the six people representing Michigan at the Super Bowl.

Felton Davis and Garrett Celek both wore the green and white uniforms of the MSU Spartans, now they play on opposing teams. Davis is a Kansas City Chief and Celek is a San Francisco 49er.

Frank Clark and Chad Henne, both from University of Michigan, are members of the Kansas City Chiefs. Former CMU football player Eric Fisher is a Kansas City Chief.

San Francisco 49er Joe Staley is a former CMU football player.

