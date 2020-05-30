Michigan reports over 38,000 have recovered from the Coronavirus

The coronavirus is showing it's usual trend of slowing down on the weekends in Michigan, as the daily numbers have decreased significantly as of Saturday, May 30. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 263 new cases of COVID-19 and 57 deaths, with a total of 56,884 cases and 5,463 deaths throughout Michigan.

Clinton County reports no new cases or deaths, totaling at 139 cases and 10 deaths.

Eaton County reports two new cases and no new deaths, totaling at 187 cases and six deaths.

Ingham County reports two new cases but no new deaths, coming in at 736 cases and 25 deaths.

Jackson County reports 447 cases and 28 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 11 new cases but no new deaths, coming in at 240 cases and 26 deaths.

The Michigan Department of Corrections reported 165 new cases and three new deaths, totaling at 3,914 cases and 69 deaths.

So why the drop in daily cases? The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services suggests that because less people are likely to be tested on the weekend, the numbers drop significantly.

However, there is some good news, as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 38,099 people who have tested positive from COVID-19 recovered from the virus.

This number will be updated weekly.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.