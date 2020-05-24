Michigan reports just over 300 COVID-19 cases and five deaths

The coronavirus seems to have slowed down for the holiday weekend, as Michigan is reporting only 314 new cases and 5 deaths linked to the coronavirus. These are some of the lowest numbers Michigan has seen since March.

Clinton County reports 138 cases and 10 deaths.

Eaton County reports 176 cases and six deaths.

Ingham County reports 696 cases and 25 deaths.

Jackson County reports 436 cases and 26 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 235 cases and 24 deaths.

The Michigan Department Of Corrections reports 3,303 cases and 64 deaths.

Despite all the cases the State of Michigan reports over 60 percent have recovered from COVID-19, totaling at 33,168.

