Michigan reports just over 100 new cases of COVID-19 and only 4 deaths

The State of Michigan reported the smallest daily number of cases and deaths linked to COVID-19 since March, as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports only 121 new cases of COVID-19 and only four deaths.

Clinton County reports 142 cases and 11 deaths.

Eaton County reports 194 cases and seven deaths.

Ingham County reports 769 cases and 27 deaths.

Jackson County reports 460 cases and 29 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 239 cases and 26 deaths.

The Michigan Department of Corrections reports 4,005 cases and 70 deaths.

However with all the bad news there is some good news. Michigan reports 42,041 have recovered from the coronavirus, that's over 70% of those tested positive.

