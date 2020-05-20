Michigan reports 659 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, state health officials confirmed 53,009 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state of Michigan with 5,060 deaths, reported 659 new cases and 43 deaths.

Clinton County reports 136 cases and 10 deaths.

Eaton County reports 168 cases and six deaths.

Ingham County reports 667 cases and 23 deaths.

Jackson County reports 421 cases and 26 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 246 cases and 21 deaths.

The Michigan Department of Corrections now reports 3,195 cases and 60 deaths.

The good news, however, Michigan reports 28,234 people have recovered from the coronavirus, meaning over half of the people testing positive from the virus have recovered. This statistic will be updated weekly.

