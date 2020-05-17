State of Michigan reports 638 new coronavirus cases

The state of COVID-19 is starting to slow down in the Great Lake State, as the state of Michigan reported 638 confirmed cases and 11 deaths as of Sunday, May 17.

Ingham county has 648 cases and 22 deaths.

Jackson county has 415 cases and 26 deaths.

Eaton county is now reporting 163 cases and six deaths.

Clinton county has 134 cases and 10 deaths.

Michigan's death toll now stands at 4,891.

But, this week state health officials say 28,234 people have recovered from the virus.

That new statistic will be updated weekly.

