Michigan reports 501 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 69 deaths

COVId-19 is still slowly spreading through Michigan, as the state of Michigan reports 501 new cases and 69 deaths as of Thursday, May 21. The number of cases is down over 150 from Wednesday, May 20.

Clinton County is reporting 137 cases and 10 deaths.

Eaton County reports 170 cases and six deaths.

Ingham County reports 674 cases and 24 deaths.

Jackson County reports 425 cases and 26 deaths.

Shiawassee County is reporting 249 cases and 22 deaths.

The Michigan Department Of Corrections is reporting 3,257 cases and 60 deaths.

The good news is the state reports 28,234 people have recovered from COVID-19, meaning more than half of the people who tested positive have recovered.

This number will be updated weekly.

