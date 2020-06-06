Michigan reports over 42,000 have recovered from COVID-19

The novel coronavirus continues to slowly spread throughout the Great Lake state, as the State of Michigan reports 224 new coronavirus cases and 36 deaths, totaling at 58,364 cases and 5,649 deaths.

Eaton County reports 193 cases and seven deaths.

Clinton County reports 142 cases and 11 deaths.

Ingham County reports 766 cases and 27 deaths.

Jackson County reports 458 cases and 28 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 239 cases and 26 deaths.

The Michigan Department of Corrections reports 3,920 cases and 70 deaths.

The good news though, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 42,041 have recovered from COVID-19 in Michigan

This number will be updated weekly.

