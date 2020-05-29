Michigan reports 607 new COVID-19 cases and 34 new deaths.

COVID-19 cases are still one the rise in Michigan, as state health officials report 607 new COVID-19 cases and 34 new deaths.

Clinton County reports 139 cases and 10 deaths.

Eaton County reports 185 cases and six deaths.

Ingham County reports 734 cases and 25 deaths.

Jackson County reports 510 cases and 28 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 239 cases and 26 deaths.

The Michigan Department of Corrections reports 3,749 cases and 66 deaths.

Even as cases continue to rise, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 33,168 people have recovered from COVID-19.

These numbers will be updated weekly.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.