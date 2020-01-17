Lake Michigan remains at record levels

The water levels on Lake Michigan remain high.

Data released Friday by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers shows the lake remains 3 inches above its all-time January record.

That record was set in 1987, but it won't officially be broken until the end of the month.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said the lake has remained at this same level since Mid-December, which is a time of year when the lake normally sees its largest drop.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said that multiple natural factors contribute to the record-high lake levels. They said persistent wet conditions across the Great Lakes basin continue to drive high water levels.

Warmer than average temperatures in December caused greater runoff due to snow pack melting, especially on lakes Superior, Michigan and Huron, which caused more water supply, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. They said warm air also caused less evaporation off of the surface of the lakes leaving more water in the system.

