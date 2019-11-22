Michigan ranks above national average for LGBTQ support

A mid-Michigan city is being praised for being LGBTQ friendly.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation gave high scores six cities in Michigan. East Lansing, Lansing, Grand Rapids, Ann Arbor, Detroit and Ferndale earned praise from the foundation for their efforts in equality.

Scores were determined by factors like non-discrimination laws, protections for LGBTQ employees, law enforcement and leadership.

This year, Ann Arbor earned a 100, Detroit earned a 100, East Lansing earned a 100, Ferndale earned a 100, Grand Rapids earned a 92 and Lansing earned a 86.

The average score for cities in Michigan is 74 out of 100 points, which falls above the national average of 60.

