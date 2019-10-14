Michigan pulls $600m from Fisher Investments after lewd comments

The state of Michigan is cutting ties with financial adviser Fisher Investments after CEO Ken Fisher made lewd remarks at a San Francisco conference last Tuesday.

According to reports, during the conference Fisher made a number of crude remarks.

Fisher compared his wealth management strategy to picking up women for sex. He made explicit remarks about genitalia and referenced Jeffrey Epstein.

Those remarks cost the company 600 million dollars in pension funds it manages for the State.

Fisher has since apologized for his comments but it hasn't stopped continuing backlash from the public.

