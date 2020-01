Michigan pro-life representatives and residents will be traveling to Washington, D.C., for the national March for Life on Jan. 24.

Members of Michigan's Right to Life chapters will take 20 buses, and an estimated 1,000 members, to the rally to protest the U.S. Supreme Court's 1973 decisions in Roe v. Wade and Doe v. Bolton.

The rally will take place at the National Mall.

