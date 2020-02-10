Michigan police fatally shoot man who stabbed police dog

Police say a man who stabbed a Michigan police dog in the head during a hostage situation was fatally shot by officers inside a home.

Sunday morning’s shooting came after Saginaw officers were called to a home in the mid-Michigan city for a reported hostage situation.

Police Chief Robert Ruth says officers rescued a male hostage from the home.

The suspect, who was armed with a knife, then stabbed a police dog in the head inside the house, prompting officers to fire on the 48-year-old suspect, killing him.

The police dog was rushed to a local veterinary hospital and was expected to survive.

