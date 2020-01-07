Michigan police chief gets probation in drunk driving arrest

A suburban Detroit police chief has been sentenced to one year of probation and 30 days of community service after pleading guilty to a drunken driving charge.

Lake Angelus Police Chief Michael Farley was also ordered Monday by an Oakland County judge to pay more than $1,500 in fines and fees after pleading guilty to one count of operating a vehicle while impaired.

The 62-year-old chief faces other restrictions, including a requirement that he consume no alcohol for the next year.

Farley was arrested Nov. 30 in Keego Harbor after police were notified about a possibly intoxicated driver in a red truck.

