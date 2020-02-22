Michigan panel to consider limits on 'forever chemicals'

A Michigan panel is preparing to consider proposed limits on some nonstick, water-resistant chemicals in drinking water.

An oversight committee is expected to vote Thursday on regulations developed by the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. They would set maximum levels of seven types of chemicals known as PFAS.

The chemicals are used in a wide variety of industrial and consumer products and have been linked to numerous health problems. They're called “forever chemicals" because they persist in the environment.

The Environmental Rules Review Committee could approve or reject the proposed regulations or make changes. The rules would apply to about 2,700 water suppliers across the state.

