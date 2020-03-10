Michigan opens Joint Information Center to support coronavirus response

The Joint Information Center (JIC) will now coordinate state agency communications efforts in response to the potential spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The JIC was activated Tuesday by the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC).

The JIC will essentially operate as an information-sharing system, allowing officials across the state to post and access the latest information online.

On Friday, Feb. 28, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer activated the SEOC to coordinate with state, local and federal agencies to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The SEOC is overseen by the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division and coordinates response and recovery efforts by state agencies and local government. The SEOC is staffed by members of state agencies for decision-making and information coordination during disasters or emergencies in the state of Michigan.