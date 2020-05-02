Michigan officials confirm 43,207 COVID-19 cases, 4,020 deaths in state

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services confirmed Saturday that 43,207 residents have tested positive for the coronavirus. 4,020 people have died as a result of COVID-19.

The data showed an additional 851 cases and 154 new deaths in Michigan since Friday. Ingham County reported 14 new cases and one new death, bringing its total cases to 497 and its total deaths to 13.

Jackson County also reported an increase in deaths from 22 to 24, but the reported number of confirmed cases decreased from 381 to 364. State officials have not returned requests for comment on this matter.

Clinton County reported no new cases or deaths, leaving them at a total of 118 cases and nine deaths. Eaton County reported three new cases and no deaths. The county stands at 136 cases and six total deaths.

The Michigan Department of Corrections saw a huge spike in new confirmed cases, rising from 1,560 on Friday to 1,825 on Saturday. The department reported no new deaths from Friday, leaving the total at 42.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.