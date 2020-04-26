Michigan officials confirm 37,778 COVID-19 cases; 3,315 deaths

The Michigan Health Department confirmed Sunday that 37,778 people in the state have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). 3,315 people have died from COVID-19 in Michigan.

Michigan saw a slight increase in cases and deaths Sunday. 575 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, and 41 more deaths were accounted for.

Ingham County reported 11 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of infections in the county to 406. No new deaths were reported, leaving the county's death toll at nine.

Jackson County announced four new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths. Jackson County has 327 cases and 16 deaths.

Eaton County officials logged only one new case of the virus Sunday, bringing its total to 115 cases. No new deaths were reported, leaving Eaton County's death toll at five.

Clinton County reported 109 cases and nine deaths. That's up from 106 cases and nine deaths on Saturday.

In the state's weekly update Friday, officials announced 8,342 people have recovered from the coronavirus in Michigan since the start of the pandemic.

